Electric Ford Mustang SUV to be called the 'Mach-E', revealed next week

The pieces of the puzzle are starting to fall into place with Ford's upcoming Mustang-inspired fully electric SUV.

The firm confirmed overnight that the model will be named the 'Mach-E' — harking back to the Mach naming convention that once graced the Mustang line-up. The vehicle itself will be unveiled in Los Angeles on Sunday local time (which equates to 3.00pm on Monday for us Kiwis).

While the new Mustang's looks haven't yet been unveiled, numerous groups have tried to render the blue-oval SUV based on spy images and leaked information.

The new Mach E Forum, dedicated to the upcoming model, has produced a raft of interesting renders — including those attached to this story which appear largely accurate to spy shots of the Mach E.

The live stream will no doubt fill other blanks, too. Overseas reports peg the SUV's range at a maximum of 600km per charge, probable all-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive options are on the cards, and so too are 150kW charging capabilities. But, we'll have the full confirmed details fresh from the live-streamed launch.

Speaking of the launch, Ford will be opening the order books for the Mach-E in North America and Europe immediately following its reveal. Those interested in a Mach-E will be able to put down a US$500 refundable reservation deposit and select their preferred specifications.

As far as New Zealand goes, it's a 'wait and see' scenario. Given Ford New Zealand's recent announcement of an electrified next-gen Escape joining the local range, and the presence of a handful of electric Ford Focus models quietly on evaluation in Auckland, a Mustang Mach-E makes sense as part of the Kiwi line-up.

We quizzed Ford New Zealand on if the Mach-E was confirmed for our market, to which they said; "While we are as excited as anyone to see it, it’s not confirmed for NZ."

