Electric Jaguar I-Pace recalled all over the world, but not in NZ

Jaguar was undoubtedly the winner of the race to get the first European luxury electric SUV to market when its gorgeous I-Pace done and out the door late last year.

Snags have been few and far between since it started hitting showrooms worldwide — a point underlined by the silent Jaguar's World Car of the Year victory. However, a fly has finally been spotted in the I-Pace ointment.

A voluntary global recall has been confirmed for the I-Pace, concerning the model's regenerative braking system potentially failing.

An issue in the system (or, as Jaguar put it, a "regulatory compliance deviation") can result in stopping distances suddenly increasing in impacted vehicles. The traditional braking system is not affected.

Thankfully, this wasn't an issue that came to head through the reporting of incidents. Instead, it was a problem that Jaguar's own internal testing discovered in their travels.

"The modifications made to affected vehicles will be made free of charge and every effort will be made to minimise inconvenience to the customer during the short time required for the work to be carried out," says Jaguar, in a company statement.

However, there's no cause for concern if you've recently purchased an I-Pace locally. Your vehicle is not part of the recall, says Jaguar Land Rover NZ.

“No New Zealand customers are affected as the modifications will be made prior to delivery of their new vehicles.” says Steve Kenchington, general manager of Jaguar Land Rover NZ.

The I-Pace isn't the only fully electric car to be sucked into a recall situation recently. Ironically just a week ago, the I-Pace's rival from Audi — the e-tron — was recalled for potential fire hazards caused by a faulty battery seal.