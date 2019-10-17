Electric luxury: Audi pulls the covers off its first hybrid A8

Thanks to the likes of Tesla and Jaguar, large electric vehicles have a reputation for being luxurious so it only makes sense that other high-end manufacturers want a slice of this leather-clad pie.

Audi is that latest manufacturer to do just this with their long-wheelbase model of the A8, which has been dubbed the Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro.

Combining a 249kW 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 engine with a 100kW electric motor, this hybrid A8 pumps out a respectable 330kW and 700Nm of torque from just 1250 rpm.

The permanently excited synchronous motor found in the A8 hybrid is integrated with the clutch inside the eight-speed automatic transmission which sends power to all four wheels through Audi's iconic quattro system.

Mounted beneath the boot, a 14.1 kWh lithium-ion battery feeds the motor and allows for an all-electric range of up to 46km at a maximum speed of 135km/h.

In terms of performance, when booth power plants are working in boost mode, the large sedan is capable of a 0-100km/h time of just 4.9 seconds, before topping out at an electronically limited 250km/h.

As it is a hybrid vehicle, efficiency takes priority over performance, and this A8 L can achieve consumption as low as 2.5 l/100km. Its minimum combined electric power consumption is 20.9 kWh/100 km.

This plug in hybrid stands out from the rest of Audi's line-up thanks to the styling that has been inspired by the e-tron EV. Chrome front and rear bumpers, chrome door handle inlays, and a black diffuser sits underneath the bumper.

New Zealand pricing hasn't been confirmed for the Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro, but we can imagine that it will be sitting higher than the standard A8 L at $176,500.