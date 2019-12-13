Electric Porsche already a sales smash: Taycan exceeds expectations

It's been known for a while now that Porsche's all-new Taycan EV has seen healthy levels of interest globally. But now more details of the highly anticipated silent sports GT's reservation volumes have been confirmed.

It was reported a few months ago that 30,000 reservations for the Taycan had already been placed prior to launch. Now Porsche CEO Oliver Blume has confirmed that Europe reservation data alone has exceeded 30,000 — a number Blume says exceeds the brand's expectations.

Those numbers pale in comparison to the 250,000+ orders for Tesla's new wild Cybertruck, but it's worth noting that while placing a Cybertruck order only involved paying a few hundred dollars, reserving a Taycan requires a much larger €2,500 (NZ$4215) commitment on a car that also features a much higher retail price.

And demand for the electrified German four door isn't exclusive to Europe, either, with countries like New Zealand also welcoming it with open arms.

“Our official Porsche centres are currently holding an unprecedented number of deposit paid ‘Expressions of Interest’ for the Taycan,” Porsche New Zealand told Driven back in August.

“We anticipate these will start to translate into vehicle orders once detailed product information is available and customers are able to experience the Taycan first hand.”

Both the Porsche Taycan Turbo and Turbo S offer 460kW of power from dual-motor powertrains, but when overboost is activated the maximum output from each car changes. The Turbo offers an increased 500kW of power and 1050Nm of torque, while the Turbo S offers 560kW (750hp) of power and 850Nm of torque.

Those figures mean the Taycan competes squarely with the Tesla Model S, although the older American rival does edge the upcoming German on things like maximum range and acceleration times to 100km/h. However the Porsche is said to claim points back on the Model S through the quality of its cabin, latest-generation lithium-ion battery tech (with 800V capatability), and its dynamics.

