Electric racer: Tesla releases bold Track pack for Model 3 Performance

Taking a car to the track to compete can be an expensive affair, you've got tyres, brakes, and fuel to replenish after burning through at an alarming rate — but the latter need not be an issue anymore.

This is because Tesla has released a Track Pack for the Model 3 Performance model, which has proved to be a hit with everyday commuters alongside track day addicts thanks to its blistering pace.

Last year, 'Track Mode' was released for the Model 3 Performance, which allowed drivers to view live information such as tyre temperature, and g-force readings. Now a hardware pack has been released to match this.

According to the American brand, the additional Track Pack is a “complete hardware package designed to give you maximum cornering force, braking performance and high-speed stability for the best lap times.”

Included in the pack is a set of 20-inch Zero-G Performance wheels that are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres. A set of high-performance brake pads and "track-focused" brake fluid is also included.

Over in America, this pack retails for $5,000, which equates to about $8,000 over here. Expect it to be closer to $10,000 like most Tesla products once landed in New Zealand.

Tesla notes that these new wheels may affect the EV's 481km range. While they're lighter than the standard examples, the sticky tread may be the differing factor here.

The Track Mode option raises the Model 3's top speed to 260km/h, from the standard 233km/h. Surprisingly, the 0-100km/h time of 3.2 seconds has remained unchanged.

There's no denying that getting into a Model 3 Performance is pricy with its $105,200 starting point, but a lot of performance is offered, and doesn't seem so bad when compared to the Mercedes-AMG C63 S at $170,700.