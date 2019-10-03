Electric vehicle sales reach new heights in New Zealand

Compared to the rest of the world, New Zealand's uptake on electric vehicles has been relatively slow, but new figures suggest that things are changing.

New figures from the Motor Industry Association show that a total of 605 electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles were sold in New Zealand during the month of September. The arrival of the new Tesla Model 3 affected these figures greatly, selling 329 units — making it the third most popular in the passenger/SUV segment.

WATCH: Tesla's Model 3 takes on Auckland

Speaking on our country's uptake of EVs, MIA chief executive David Crawford mentioned that we have reached a turning point in terms of consumer behaviour around the new technology.

"As the range of models increases there's more consumer interest in purchasing the electric vehicles ... these are longer range electric vehicles and that seems to be what consumers are interested in."

While electric vehicles may be more expensive upfront when compared to their petrol and diesel equivalents, such as the Tesla Model 3 with its $75,000 price tag. Lower running costs and a growing network of charging stations seem to be contributing to this uptake.

"Their environmental credentials are very strong and the increasing awareness of climate change and the need to lessen our carbon footprint, this is something practical that individuals can do and they (consumers) seem prepared to pay up front to do that," Mr Crawford said.

EV sales are expected to keep growing steadily, and the government's proposed fee-bate scheme will only add to this.

While overall new car sales have taken a four per cent hit year on year, September sales were up on the previous month, presumably thanks to this EV boost.

