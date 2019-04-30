Elon Musk reveals the Tesla Roadster's range will be over 1000Km

Not only will the Tesla Roadster be one of the fastest electric vehicles on the planet when it releases, but it could also have the longest range.

We haven't heard a lot about the insanely-fast Roadster since it was revealed around 18 months ago, but Tesla CEO Elon Musk broke that silence just last week — revealing the Roadster's range.

When a Twitter user asked if the Roadster's range is “still going to be 620 miles (998 km)" Elon responded by saying that it is now going to be over that estimate.

The CEO put the answer in reasonably plain terms — "Range will be above 1000km".

An extremely impressive range combined with incredible performance will make the EV an automotive wonder. When the car was first unveiled, it could shoot from 0-60mph (96km/h) in just 1.9 seconds, and carry on to a whopping 100mph (162km/h) in just 4.2 seconds.

It can manage a standing quarter mile in 8.8 seconds, and the top speed exceeds 250mph (402km/h). With stats like this, Hypercar manufacturers like Koenigsegg and Bugatti will have to watch their backs.

While we have only seen the Roadster in red, we can imagine that it will release with the same colour options that other vehicles in the Tesla line-up have had.

Performance, range, and economy like this won't come cheap, but considering the prices of similar performing hypercars — the Roadster is a bargain.

Starting at US$200,000 (NZ$299,000) the base model should feature everything that you'd need, but if you want to go one step above that, the Founder Series will be limited to 1000 units and cost about NZ$75,000 more.