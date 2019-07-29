Elon Musk reveals which model is the most important for Tesla's future

While the Model X and Model S may be dominating the top end of the electric vehicle market right now, according to Tesla's CEO, the most important cars are still to come.

This is what Elon said when talking to Wired about his brand's future just one day after Tesla posted a $408 million loss and the brand's stock plummeted.

It seems that the CEO isn't too fazed by the loss, as the company is currently focusing on the Model 3 and the upcoming Model Y.

While it may have been a serious investor’s call, it's hard to take Musk seriously when he puts things like this: "Without them [Model S and Model X], we couldn’t spell ‘sexy,’" he said. "But the story for Tesla future is fundamentally Model 3 and Model Y".

These two smaller models have always been part of Musk's 'master plan', which started years ago. This planned involved transitioning from the first Roadster, to the Model S and X, which allowed Tesla to get on the mass-market scene.

Elon has mentioned in the past that Tesla expects the Model 3 and Model Y to sell in bigger numbers than any other vehicle in the line-up.

They might be bold predictions, but Musk believes that around 1.25 million Model Ys and 750,000 Model 3s will eventually be sold each year. In this same prediction, Musk said that Model S and Model X sales will fall to around 80,000 and 100,000 units each year.

Though the Model 3 and Model Y may lead the charge, there's still the double-cab ute, semi-truck, and second-generation Roadster in production. Musk didn't mention these vehicles in the call, but the ute is scheduled to be released before the end of the year.