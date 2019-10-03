Fast and Furious: 21 vehicles from Paul Walker's collection heading to auction

If there was one movie franchise that started an automotive passion for the younger generation, it's impossible to look past the iconic Fast and Furious set of movies.

Starring as Brian O'Connor in that franchise was the late Paul Walker, who's questionably modified Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R created a cult following for the RB-powered Nissans.

Surprisingly, you'll only find one Skyline sitting amongst Walker's car collection that is going up for auction in early 2020, and it looks like he was more of a BMW fan.

Walker accumulated a collection of no less than five BMW M3 E36 Lightweight coupes, a car that has a similar cult following to the Skyline. Just a couple of years ago, a second-hand example sold on Bring a Trailer for a whopping $250,000, so it's going to be interesting to see what these fetch.

And considering that there were only 125 M3 Lightweight models rumoured to be built, Walker's collection accounts for around 4 per cent.

Alongside the five Lightweight E36 M3s, two E30 M3s are included in the auction, and a Nissan R32 GT-R. The only other Nissan sitting in the bunch is a silver 370Z that fans might recognise from its brief appearance in Fast Five.

Walker's love of muscle cars is also evident, as four tough, American-built examples are going under the hammer. These include a '63 Nova Wagon, '64 Chevelle Wagon, '67 Nova coupe, and a 2013 Mustang Boss 302S that has never seen a race track.

A bunch of his 'normal' cars and three motorcycles are also included in this Barrett-Jackson auction. Here's the full list:

1963 Chevrolet Nova Wagon

1964 Chevrolet Chevelle Wagon

1967 Chevrolet II Nova

1988 BMW M3 E30

1989 Nissan R32 Skyline Race Car

1991 BMW M3 E30 Coupe

1995 BMW M3 E36 Lightweight

1995 BMW M3 E36 Lightweight

1995 BMW M3 E36 Lightweight

1995 BMW M3 E36 Lightweight

1995 BMW M3 E36 Lightweight – Factory LTW wing and race-livery delete

1995 Ford Bronco SUV

2000 Audi S4

2003 Ford F250 Pickup

2004 GMC Sierra 1500 Pickup

2005 Harley-Davidson RS Motorcycle

2006 Toyota Tundra Pickup

2008 Suzuki Motorcycle

2009 Nissan 370Z

2011 BMW Motorcycle

2013 Ford Mustang Boss 302S Race Car

If you are a big Paul Walker fan or a big M3 Lightweight fan and want to pick one up, the auction is running from January 11-13 in 2020, and will take place in Scottsdale, Arizona.