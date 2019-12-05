Ferrari 812 split in two during high-speed highway crash

Driving an incredibly powerful supercar at speed such as a Ferrari 812 takes a whole lot of skill, more skill than what Thai professional racing driver Saravut Sereethoranakul possesses, it turns out.

At 3:30 am, the 36-year-old racing driver collided with a highway barrier on the outskirts of Bangkok, trapping himself in the driver's seat with a broken leg, and leaving his passenger with minor injuries.

According to Sereethoranakul's police statement; he was travelling along the highway before hitting an oil slick, which propelled the V12-powered supercar into a nearby concrete barrier, splitting it in two.

Photos of the aftermath show the front of the Ferrari split in two down the middle, with the passenger side completely exposed. Local reports mentioned that the cabin was ripped open by the fire service's Jaws of Life in order to rescue the occupants.

His passenger, Sananthachat Thanapatpisal is a reasonably famous Thai actress, and has since denied all romantic ties to the racing driver despite their late-night cruise.

While a rogue oil patch in the middle of the highway could have catastrophic consequences, but evidence points to the driver simply losing control. When you have 588kW sitting underneath your right foot at any given second, spinning out at speed is a very real possibility.

Sereethoranakul and Thanapatpisal have to be counting their blessing after surviving a collision of this magnitude. It also speaks volumes about Ferrari's ability to build incredibly-fast cars while keeping the occupants safe.