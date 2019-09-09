Ferrari lifts the lid on the drop-top F8 Spider

When Ferrari unveiled the F8 Tributo coupe at the Geneva Motor Show earlier this year, we knew that it was only a matter of time before a roof=less version of the supercar made an appearance.

This new roadster from Maranello essentially takes replaces the 488 Spider, but has a redesigned rear deck which houses the new roof design.

Under the engine cover sits the same 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that can be found in the hard-core 488 Pista. This engine produces a whopping 530kW and 770Nm of torque.

This allows the drop-top coupe to make the 0-100km/h sprint one-tenth of a second faster than the 488 Spider, at 2.9 seconds. 0-200km/h takes just 8.2 seconds, and it tops out at 325km/h.

Ferrari has revealed that they were able to pull more power out of the V8 engine by using the intake from the 488 Challenge race car, and adapting a version of the exhaust manifolds from the same car.

This shaved close to 10kg off the total weight, and made it just 20kg heavier than the faster 488 Pista Spider. The redesigned retractable roof on the Spider allows the driver to use it at speeds of up to 45km/h, at which it only takes 14 seconds to fully deploy or retract.

And while the gorgeous new body lines may look good, they have also be designed to be 10% more aerodynamic than the Ferrari roadster that it's replacing.