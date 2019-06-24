Ferrari reveals the three incredible one-off cars that they're bringing to Goodwood

When you're one of the most iconic supercar makers on the planet, every time you make an appearance at a car show, there are certain expectations that you have to live up to.

This year at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Ferrari seems to be blowing these expectations out of the water by revealing that it is planning on showing off three ultra-rare vehicles.

The track-exclusive Ferrari P80/C, the F12 TDF-based SP3JC, and the Monza SP2 will all be making their public U.K. debut at the iconic British motoring festival.

Labelled as the Italian manufacturer's most extreme design of all time, the P80/C is a track-only supercar that has an incredible amount of time and effort poured into it.

Based on the chassis of the current 488 GTB, it has been slightly lengthened and every single aspect of the car's design has been analysed with extreme precision — something that sets it apart from Ferrari's other one-offs.

Taking four years to complete, it's no wonder why this Italian beast is headlining Ferrari's appearance at the show.

Next up is the convertible SP3JC, a one-off that used the incredible F12 TDF as a starting point. This one took Ferrari two years to build, and features some ridiculously cool features like the glass panels in the bonnet, which shows off the 558kW V12.

The last car to make the special appearance is one of the two Speedsters that Ferrari unveiled just last year. Built as part of Ferrari's "Icona" series which celebrated the manufacturer's greatest cars, the Monza SP2 certainly makes a statement.

This one is based on the V12-powered 812 Superfast, but you've probably already noticed that it's missing a roof and a windscreen.

As well as these three Italian beasts, Mad Mike's modified Lamborghini Huracan 'SLAMBO' will be in attendance at the festival that runs from July 4-7