Ferrari's 'priceless' first F50 set to fetch a fortune at auction

Parking a shiny red Ferrari in your garage in a dream that most car enthusiasts won't be able to achieve, but getting your hands on a prototype model? That seems to be reserved for the uber-rich collectors around the globe.

If you happen to be one of these wealthy collectors, a once in a lifetime opportunity is coming up to buy the first production-spec Ferrari F50 ever built, complete with the chassis no. 99999.

While this is the first F50 to roll off Ferrari's production line, this five-digit chassis number holds its own significance as it is the last of its kind, before the six-digit plates went into production.

This particular car was used to unveil the F50 at the Geneva Auto Show back in 1995 as well as a slew of other events, but considering the 2200km on the clock, has lived quite a sheltered life.

Some of those kilometres are said to have been clocked up by the likes of Niki Lauda, Gerhard Berger, and Dario Benuzzi while testing the model at the company's Fiorano track in Italy.

Alongside this, it was also used for all the press shoots and scale models, so if you've ever seen or owned an F50 poster, this was the car that Ferrari used to make it.

Like every other F50 ever built, this car is powered by a mid-mounted 4.7-litre V12 engine that sends over 370kW to the rear wheels through a gated six-speed manual transmission. This allowed for a 0-100km/h time of just 3.7 seconds.

After Ferrari had finished with the car, it was rebuilt and given to a dealer by the name of Jaques Swaters. It spent a few years in that collection, making various appearances around the world, before being sold to a US collector in 2006.

Despite its age, the car remains in pristine condition, having just undergone a full service which saw the replacement of all fluids as well as the battery. While it is equipped with an aftermarket stainless steel exhaust currently, it will be sold with the factory piece.

The car will cross the auction block on January 15 in the Worldwide Auctioneers' Scottsdale event. If you're looking to add this gorgeous piece of Ferrari history to your collection, have those deep pockets prepared, because this one isn't going to be cheap.