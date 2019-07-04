Fire-breathing F-Type: Lister unveils its most powerful convertible ever

What makes a convertible enjoyable? Is it the freedom that comes with having the top down while cruising down a motorway, or is the feeling of the wind blowing through your hair on the daily commute?

We're not sure if there is just one answer to that question, but we do know that stuffing a supercharged V8 into a convertible is one way of making it an even more enjoyable experience.

If you were in the market for a supercharged V8 convertible, you can stop scouring the internet, looking for an LS-swapped MX-5 as Lister has the perfect car for you.

Unveiled at Lister's Lancashire headquarters just yesterday, the British brand wasted no time in letting the world know that this open-top version of the LFT-666 Coupe is the most powerful convertible that they have ever built.

Based on a Jaguar F-Type R, the new LFT-C uses exactly the same suspension, brakes, exhaust and wheels that can be found on the LFT-666, plus a few extras. These new goodies include a front bumper with splitter, grille, wider fenders, and a lip spoiler.

Under the two-tone hood sits the usual Jaguar 5.0-litre supercharged V8, except Lister has turned up the boost and tuned it to produce 666hp(hence the name), or 496kW.

This allows the open top beast to accelerate from 0-100km/h in just over 3 seconds, and top out at 330km/h — so it's fast enough to ruin your hair on the commute.

In usual Lister fashion, the interior has been overhauled with their colours, and the seat/door card combination looks incredible. These seats are comprised of hand-stitched Nappa leather, which can be also found on the dash and in the roof lining.

If you want to get your hands on a Lister LFT-C, you're going to have to be quick, as only 10 units are be built. Lister has already started taking orders, and each car is priced at £139,000 (NZ$261,566).