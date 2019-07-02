First look: 2020 BMW X6 images emerge through leak

First posted to Instagram before being leaked online, BMW has had the cover blown on the X6's latest update.

Scheduled to be officially unveiled tomorrow, the world has been given an early peek at the BMW crossover. While we have already seen the new X6 M body thanks to a similar leak, the features of the base model are quite interesting.

Looking at the rear end, the most notable change is the taillights, which have been given a slimmer and slightly wider shape. The bumper vents that sit either side of the rear end are an interesting addition, and the "fake" exhaust tips are disappointing, but expected.

At the front, the X6 didn't escape the recent BMW trend of enlarging the kidney grilles to give it the trademark aggressive look. As a bonus, these grilles are now illuminated so everyone will be able to see you coming.

The added rear spoiler, side vents, and wheels are all sporty updates that add to the aggression of this coupe crossover. It's hard to see from these images, but it looks like there could also be a small roof spoiler sitting on top of the hatch as well.

Unfortunately, there weren't any interior pictures included in the leak, but we can imagine that the X5's interior is going to carry over into this one. This includes a luxury leather-clad cabin featuring a 12.3-inch digital cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment system.

Alongside the interior, the X5's turbocharged 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine should also carry over. This power plant is good for 250kW, 447Nm of torque, and is connected to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

If you're looking for something with a bit more power, but don't want to pay X6 M prices, an X6 xDrive50i is expected to be announced on the official release. Like the X5 xDrive50i, this SUV will be powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine makes an impressive 340kW and 649Nm of torque.

Stayed tuned, all will be officially released tomorrow.