First pics! New Volkswagen Golf Mk8 finally revealed in full

The quintessential European hatch's latest iteration has finally, after months and months of spy images and fanciful renders, been unveiled. This is the new Mk8 Volkswagen Golf.

Admittedly, it's been unveiled via an online photo leak. But, the leak covers an extensive number of images from the Golf's press kit in full detail. Front, rear, and every angle inside feature in the images, giving us a healthy first gander at the new hatch ahead of its formal unveiling.

The exterior is a slight departure from the current-generation Golf. Most of the compact's lines are instantly recognisable as Golf contours, however there are some interesting tweaks.

The leak appears to cover three trim levels; a standard Golf variant, an R-Line variant, and the plug-in Golf GTE. All three models appear to take inspiration from models like the Arteon, with fussier, more narrowly set headlights and taillights featuring integrated LEDs.

The R-Line and GTE lift styling cues from the current R line-up, including the wrap-around trim that hugs the primary grill at the base of the front fascia. Both models also get a subtle set of contrasting-colour side-skirts, paired with an equally subtle front splitter and rear diffuser.

The GTE gets a slightly different nose. Perhaps as a nod to its GTI forefathers, it gains a blue highlight across its bow — supported by an LED lightbar that connects the two headlights. It also trades the slatted primary grill for a honeycomb affair.

The GTI and R are absent from the gallery leak, but are likely to be unveiled separately down the line.

The interior has arguably seen greater change. In a similar manner to that of the A-Class, the Mk8 Golf has opted for a very premium layout (again somewhat similar to the cabin of the Arteon). Driver and passenger-facing air conditioning vents are all integrated together in one long line underneath the dashboard's leading edge — making the space seem wider than it is.

To aid the minimalist look, Volkswagen has embedded all of the air conditioning controls into the touchscreen infotainment system. Dual USB outlets, a 'digital cockpit' style cluster, and mood lighting are among the other tech features shown off by the images.

It's also pleasing to see the manual gearbox remaining on as an option, although it's unlikely to be available to New Zealand customers.

Keep a lookout for full details on the Mk8 Golf when it's given a full formal unveiling.