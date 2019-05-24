Five worthy replacements for your trusty V8 Commodore/Falcon
By Sam Wallace • 24/05/2019
It's been three years since Ford called it quits with the Falcon, and two since the last V8 Commodore rolled off the production line — how time flies.
If you had, or still have your trusty V8 steed but are looking for an update, where do you go?
With a fair few capable V8s still on the market, Sam goes over five options that can fill this void.