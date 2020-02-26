Flooded vehicles finally removed from SkyCity basement after fires

The flooded vehicles trapped since October's disastrous SkyCity Convention centre fire are being removed from the building's basement from today.

Around 180 vehicles were trapped beneath the fire-damaged NZ International Convention Centre in Auckland and were owned by employees and contractors.

They have been written off by insurers.

"They're write-offs, mouldy," Graeme Stephens, SkyCity Entertainment Group chief executive said this month.

Millions of litres of water flooded the basement, submerging the vehicles up to their windows as firefighters fought the blaze above in October.

Watercare estimated the firefight had used nearly 30 million litres of water.

The Herald reported on February 13 that after 115 days about 180 vehicles remain trapped. The vehicle graveyard was then yet to be disturbed and being trapped in the damp and dark dungeon left the vehicles covered in potentially dangerous mould.

Safety was a priority in removing the vehicles. Asked about the condition of the vehicles, he said: "It's academic." Owners had been paid out.

Ward Demolition is expected to begin the huge job on the site between Nelson St, Hobson St, Wellesley St and Victoria St.

