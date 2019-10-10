Forbidden fruit: Chevrolet unveils the rugged, 2021 ZR2 Colorado off-roader

Down here in little old New Zealand, our rugged, off-road ute offerings are reasonably slim, and until Hyundai brings their capable off-road ute to the market, Road's Ranger Raptor is the only choice.

Over in the land of the free, the automotive market is significantly bigger, and Chevrolet's Colorado is quite different from the Holden that shares the same name down here.

Just yesterday, Chevrolet unveiled the new Colorado line-up, and while the whole range including the WT, LT and ZR1 models received an update, it's the all-conquering ZR2 off-roader that we'll focus on.

You'll notice that the revised face of the ZR2 looks somewhat similar to the current Camaro SS' face, but the skid plate and chunky tyres that accompany it on the ZR2 looks a heck of a lot tougher.

At the rear end, Chevrolet has thrown it back to the old days and has reinstated the classic 'CHEVROLET' lettering across the tailgate.

The uber-aggressive stance of the ZR2 is thanks to some serious off-road suspension which allows for a 2-inch lift and 3.5-inch wider track over the standard models. Front and rear electronic locking differentials, Mulitmac position-sensitive dampers, and cast-iron control arms are also thrown into the mix.

In terms of the power plant options, the standard 3.6-litre petrol and the 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engines both remain the same. While that diesel lump may sound a little underwhelming, its 500Nm of torque is nothing to underestimate.

You can expect this new ZR2 to be unveiled at SEMA later this year, but don't be expecting to see it arrive down under any time soon.

Alongside this new mid-sized truck, Chevrolet released images of a mega ZR2 racing truck without any further information. All that we know is that it is going to make it's debut at the 2019 Method Race Wheels Laughlin Desert Classic.