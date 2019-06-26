Ford announces extension to Mustang Bullitt production run

Just as we saw the speculation around the shaky future of the Camaro, Ford has come through with some great news, and confirmed that production of their special edition 'Bullitt' Mustang is going to continue through 2020.

First created in 2018 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic Steve McQueen movie that shares the same name, the car has seen incredible success around the world.

According to reports, the full production run sold out soon after the initial announcement, and has remained in the spotlight ever since.

Powered by Ford's iconic 5.0-litre V8 engine, this serious muscle machine has been given an upgraded induction system and intake manifold, along with 87mm throttle bodies. These upgrades combined with the Shelby GT350's powertrain control module allow for a total power output of 337kW and 526Nm of torque.

To please the enthusiasts that this car is aimed at, the Bullitt comes exclusively with an auto-blipping six-speed manual transmission.

On the inside, things are a little more advanced than what Steve McQueen was dealing with back in 1968. A special Bullitt steering wheel takes pride of place in the cabin, and sits in front of Ford's 12-inch digital instrument cluster. Whether you want to go jumping through San Francisco or not a set of Recaro sports seats keep you firmly planted.

Whether it's a nod to Henry Ford's iconic quote or not, customers can choose between two colours, Shadow Black or the classic Highland Green.

Ford has started taking orders for 2020 Bullitt models in European markets, and considering that we received a handful from initial run, we can expect to see some more.