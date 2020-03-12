Ford announces New Zealand pricing for the funky Puma

Earlier this year, Ford confirmed that the all-new Puma would be making its way down to New Zealand to compete with compact crossovers such as the Mazda CX-3, Toyota C-HR, and the Mitsubishi ASX.

It's set to go on sale in New Zealand throughout the second half of this year, and is priced from $33,990 for the base model, and $37,990 for the range-topping ST-Line crossover.

At this price point the base model is more expensive than the Mazda and Toyota equivalents, but cheaper than the Mitsubishi. At the top end of town, the Puma beats the Mitsubishi and Mazda, but the Toyota is the cheapest.

A 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine comes standard across both trim levels, and is offered exclusively with a seven-speed automatic transmission. This engine produces 92kW and 170Nm of torque.

Both vehicles are front-wheel drive, with the only differences between the two coming from the ST-Line equipment pack. This includes a 12.3-inch digital display, a set of 17-inch wheels, an ST-Line body kit, and a flat-bottomed steering wheel.

The full suite of safety tech is packed into both models, and includes AEB, pedestrian detection, lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition, cruise control, and rear parking sensors.

The Puma is also rather practical, with a 456L boot that Ford claims is the most accommodating in class. Then there's also the Puma's 'Megabox' underneath the boot floor, which can help house tall loads up to 115cm in height (like plants, for example) and has a drain plug, making it washable by hose.

“The Puma will appeal to customers looking for a vehicle with inspiring personality,” said managing director of Ford New Zealand, Simon Rutherford.

“It’s fun-to-drive, stylish and loaded with smart technology. And with a major Car of the Year award already won, we’re looking forward to getting customers behind the wheel.”

“From day one we envisioned a vehicle in this segment that was immediately recognisable – and as a result we’ve created a compact crossover unlike anything we’ve ever produced before,” added Ford Europe design director, George Saridakis.