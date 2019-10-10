Ford Australia unveils the supercharged Mustang R-Spec

Ford has kept the Mustang line-up nicely updated over the years through the introduction of various RTR and Roush tuned models alongside the special 'Bullit' models that made it down under.

For their latest project, one that is exclusive to Australia, Ford has teamed up with Herrod Performance to create a Mustang that can rival some of the most serious muscle coming out of America.

This joint project has been dubbed the Ford Mustang R-Spec, and only 500 units are going to be built, exclusively for the Australian market.

Joining the already capable Mustang line-up, including the EcoBoost and the V8-powered GT, is the R-Spec with its bonkers supercharged V8. Official power figures haven't been released just yet, but Ford has revealed that it will have more power than the 345kW Mustang Bullit.

It has been rumoured that the R-Spec will pack a whopping 520kW, or a nice and round 700hp, and up to 827Nm of torque. This will make the R-Spec the most powerful Mustang that Ford has sold in Australia.

All this power will be sent exclusively through a six-speed manual gearbox to the rear wheels which are wrapped in a set of sticky Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres.

This R-Spec will sit around 20mm lower than the standard GT thanks to a set of shorter springs paired with the standard MagneRide suspension system. Thicker stabiliser bars sit at the front and rear of the car to improve cornering.

Herrod Performance has added their unique exhaust system to the vehicle, which features Quiet, Normal, Sport, and Track modes.

On the inside, this special edition Mustang contains all the standard interior components including the iconic tri-spoke steering wheel. AEB, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control and self-levelling headlights all come standard.

"We have been working hard with Herrod Performance to deliver a supercharged Mustang to Australian customers", said Ford Australia and New Zealand CEO and President, Kay Hart. "Now, working with Herrod Performance, we’ve been able to bring this special edition Mustang to Australian customers through our extensive dealership network, and with the peace-of-mind of five-year, unlimited kilometre warranties backed by Ford and Herrod."

It sounds like Ford is set on keeping the Mustang R-Spec exclusive to Australia, but we have contacted Ford New Zealand for comment, and we'll update this article when we hear back.