Ford confirms four-cylinder Mustang 'High Performance' for New Zealand

Unveiled earlier this year in the US, Ford New Zealand has just confirmed that we will be receiving the Mustang High Performance 2.3L early next year.

First unveiled as an "entry level" Mustang performance car, the High Performance 2.3L boasts a tuned version of the 2.3-litre turbocharged engine that is found in other Mustang EcoBoost models.

Sitting under the hood is a Ford Performance developed four-cylinder engine that produces 236kW and 448Nm of torque. While it produces 12kW more than the standard EcoBoost Mustang, the torque figure is slightly lower.

Despite the torque decrease, the manufacturer is confident that this updated engine delivers power better. "It’s the broader torque curve that delivers 90 per cent of peak torque between 2,500 and 5,300 rpm. Plus, horsepower holds stronger up to the 6,500-rpm redline – enabling more usable power and torque," said Carl Widmann, Chief Program Engineer.

Power is sent to the rear wheels exclusively through a 10-speed paddleshift automatic.

Alongside the impressive paint scheme, the High Performance deals that you can find across the car are a nod to the turbocharged Mustangs of the 1980s.

The exclusive set of 19-inch wheels, hood striping, and grey mirrors are just a few of the exterior upgrades that the Mustang has received. Coming from the GT Performance Package, the front splitter, blacked out grill, and brake cooling ramps certainly spice things up as well.

Looking at the interior, leather upholstery is standard with a "classically designed" three-spoke steering wheel taking pride of place in the cabin. Buyers have the option of upgrading to Recaro seats as well.

Ford has managed to cram a lot of technology into this model, as Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) with Pedestrian Detection, as well as Lane Departure Warning with Lane-Keeping Assist, and Adaptive Cruise Control come standard.

"The High Performance 2.3L helps extend Mustang’s already broad appeal," said Kay Hart, Ford Australia and New Zealand President and CEO. "With distinctive looks, increased equipment level and bold colour choices, this turbocharged model is a welcome addition to the line-up, bringing a freshness to the range while still being pure Mustang."

The Ford Mustang High Performance 2.3L will go on sale in February 2020, and start at $65,990.