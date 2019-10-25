Ford confirms fully-electric Mustang-inspired SUV, sets a reveal date

Back in 1964, when Ford built the first Mustang, it was a smaller version of the popular muscle cars of the time, and created a new class of car — the pony car.

Fast forward to the present day, and while the Mustang has now fallen into the muscle car category, it's looks are still very reminiscent of that first model, and it's not too much bigger than it.

Before this video, we have only seen an outline sketch from Ford, and numerous third-party renderings, guessing what the crossover would look like.

Despite criticism from fans, Ford is steaming ahead with the Mustang-inspired SUV project, and now has revealed that it will make its world debut on November 17 at a special event in LA.

This is the second sketch that Ford has released of the fully-electric crossover, and it shows an obvious connection to the iconic Mustang body lines. Alongside these lines, the headlights and taillights are definitely Mustang.

Ford has remained reasonably tight-lipped about this crossover so far, but it is rumoured to have over a 600km range on the WLTP cycle. This is Ford's first venture into the exclusively EV market.

According to a report, it will also be offered in both all-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive guises.

This electric SUV is set to go on sale in late 2020, and is rumoured to be called the Mach-E, which is possibly a nod to the iconic Mach 1 Mustang. US customers will also receive free charging for two years.

Nothing else is set to be revealed until the official release event in November, where a near-production concept will be shown off.