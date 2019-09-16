Ford confirms local pricing for the 2020 Focus ST

Just last week, Ford confirmed the details and local pricing for the pint-sized firecracker Fiesta ST, and have quickly followed this up with details of the bigger Focus ST.

Landing in New Zealand at an RRP of $58,990, the Focus ST comes with the same five year/unlimited kilometre warranty as its smaller boosted sibling, and packs a range of features.

Under the hood sits a turbocharged 2.3-litre four-cylinder unit, making 206kW of power at 5,500rpm and 420Nm of torque between 3,000rpm and 4,000rpm. That's 12 per cent more power and 17 per cent more torque than the outgoing model.

In addition to more power, the ST also gets an electronic limited slip differential; a first for the model. Ford claims that the ST's power-plant also features anti-lag learnings from the F-150 Raptor and GT supercar; their promises of "immediate power delivery" reflected in a 0–100km/h time of six seconds flat. Unfortunately, the Focus comes to New Zealand exclusively with either a seven-speed automatic transmission.

That immediate delivery stems from an anti-lag system that keeps the throttle open when drivers lift, which is said to stop reversal of air-flow through the turbo. This helps improve response when the driver plants their right foot again, given that the twin-scroll turbo is certain to still be spinning in the correct direction.

In the cabin, the heated Recaro sports seats are covered in a combination of suede and leather, and the large bolstering helps hold drivers in place. Thanks to the 53mm wheelbase increase, both front and second row room is improved.

Ford's SYNC 32 comes standard in the ST, and includes a 8.0-inch touchscreen display that features both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Wireless smartphone charging, dual-zone climate control, and keyless entry are a few other gizmos that have been jammed into the hot hatch.

Just like the standard Focus, the ST has been awarded a five-star ANCAP safety rating, and comes standard with the same safety features. These include AEB, blind spot detection, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, and adaptive cruise control.

Ford New Zealand has confirmed that the Focus ST will be hitting local showrooms early in 2020.

Similarly priced at $55,990, the Volkswagen Golf GTI makes just 180kW 370Nm of torque, 26kW and 50Nm less than the Focus ST.

All up, this Focus ST sounds like quite an intense package, and we can't wait to get our hands on this hot little hatch.

