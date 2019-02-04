Ford Everest gets a price slash as Focus and Endura land in NZ

Two new additions to the Ford line-up, the Focus and Endura, have arrived in New Zealand.

The hatch is set to go to war with the all-new Toyota Corolla, the all-rounder Hyundai i30, sharp handling Honda Civic, and the upcoming Mazda3 replacement.

The Endura meanwhile is in a world of its own — hoping most to snipe SUV shoppers wanting something a bit quirky, perhaps.

Speaking of SUVs, Ford have confirmed a price-drop on their Everest seven-seater.

Based on the ever popular Ranger ute, the Everest is a vehicle we've always rather liked. And the latest update, while mild, has improved the platform in multiple areas.

It now comes with the bi-turbo 2.0-litre engine and 10-speed automatic from the Ranger Raptor, plus revised suspension and increased towing capacity.

But, as good as the Everest is, it's always been a pricey thing on the surface — particularly at $87,990 for the Titanium model. There used to be a cheaper Trend model, but it was wiped from the range for 2019.

Now, Ford have chopped nearly $10k off the price — the Everest Titanium now sitting at $79,990. That's still a hefty bit more than the top-spec $62,990 Holden Trailblazer LTZ, but equal to a mid-spec Toyota Prado and over $10k cheaper than the top-spec TDI VX Limited.

Not bad for one of the most comfortable and well-optioned body-on-frame vehicles on the market.