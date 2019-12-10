Ford Focus wins AA Driven New Zealand Car of the Year award

The all-new Ford Focus has claimed the outright AA Driven New Zealand Car of the Year award for 2019.

Announced as the winner earlier tonight at Shed 10, the Focus impressed the nine-strong panel of expert judges with its credible practicality and a vastly improved interior layout.

It was also widely praised for maintaining the nameplate's reputation for engaging and fun handling characteristics, despite having grown in stature.

In winning the award, the Focus beat a star-studded list of rivals. These ranged from performance cars (Toyota GR Supra, Renault Megane R.S) and sedans (Peugeot 508, BMW 3 Series) to EVs (Tesla Model 3, Jaguar I-Pace), SUVs (Holden Acadia, Toyota RAV4) and the Focus' prime hatchback rival; the Mazda3.

Perhaps the most impressive element of the small Ford's win is that, priced starting at $31,990, it lined up as the cheapest of the 10 finalists. Regardless, it's a car that hides its price well considering its practicality, the latest generation SYNC infotainment system, and the inclusion of other 'large car' features like radar cruise control and more.

Testing between the 10 finalists was conducted at Pukekohe Park, with each car rigorously tested back-to-back on and off the track.

'Moose tests' and track laps helped with gauging handling and evasion abilities, while a varied road loop allowed judges to compare each car on everyday roads. The AA Driven New Zealand Car of the Year award remains the only annual award that pitches finalists against a each other in back-to-back real-world conditions.

While the Tesla Model 3 didn't win the outright award, it did however claim the best-in-class award for EV and PHEVs. Other award winners included the Mercedes-Benz CLA (Safest Car Award), and the Mazda CX-8 (best large SUV).

The AA Driven People's Choice Award meanwhile, as voted on by the public, was earned by the Toyota RAV4. The latest model is one of the best-selling vehicles in the country, and is one of the most accessible hybrids in its class (with electrified variants sold out until well into 2020).

Along with crowning winners, this year's 2019 AA Driven New Zealand Car of the Year also paid homage to AA New Zealand General Manager Stella Stocks and Driven Editor At Large Liz Dobson — both of whom are departing from their respective posts after lengthy periods in the New Zealand motoring industry.

More to come.