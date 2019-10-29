Ford halts sales of Ranger models over faulty fuel injectors

Ford New Zealand has revealed an issue that affects 519 vehicles that are equipped with single-turbo and twin-turbo variants of the 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engines that were built between April 2 and August 7, 2019.

This engine is found in the popular Ranger alongside the Everest SUV, the Endura SUV, the Transit, and the Transit Custom vans.

The issue has been traced back to a batch of high-pressure fuel injectors that Continental supplied to Ford, but didn't meet specifications. Reduced engine performance and a misfire could develop as a result.

"This is a dealer-notified service action, not a safety recall." a spokesperson from Ford New Zealand told Driven.

"On impacted vehicles, customers may experience occasional misfires that have a negative impact on engine performance, but it does not lead to a sudden loss of power."

"Safety is nevertheless our top priority and given that any reduction in engine performance is undesirable, we are working to resolve the issue and repair impacted vehicles as quickly as possible."

"Any customer experiencing issues with their vehicle are encouraged to visit their dealer or call 0800 FORD NZ."