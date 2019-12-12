Ford looking at the possibilty of an electric Mustang coupe

When Ford pulled the covers of the Mustang Mach-E SUV earlier this year, it was one of the boldest moves that the blue oval has pulled in years. Not only did they turn the Mustang into an SUV, but they also replaced the V8 with an electric power train.

Now that the Mach-E looks to be selling quite healthily, it sounds like Ford is looking at the possibility of bringing electric power to the Mustang, and realizing that incredible concept that we saw at SEMA earlier this year.

After Ford unveiled the Mach-E at their star-studded event in Los Angeles last month, the President of Automotive Joe Hinrichs spoke on CNBC about the SUV. When quizzed about whether the electric Mustang will ever be a coupe, he said it won't happen "in the near future, but probably someday."

This was backed up by the fact that the big boss Bill Ford told reporters "never say never" when asked about the concept. This is interesting because he was extremely hesitant to badge the Mach-E as a Mustang before its release.

There's no question as to what the electric Mustang would look like, but what powertrain will sit underneath remains up in the air. If it's like the electric Mustang that we saw at SEMA, it would be faster than most that we've seen over the years.

This is because the Mustang Lithium EV project contained 671kW and 1356Nm of torque. While these are massive numbers, the most notable aspect of this car was the six-speed manual transmission that sent power to the rear wheels.

Completed in conjunction with Webasto, the coupe will probably never go into mass production with the crazy power figure and manual transmission, but it's impressive to see how the blue oval is taking the electric movement in their stride.