Ford NZ auctioning off one of the last Bullitt Mustangs

It was one of Driven's favourite drives of 2018, and now those who missed out on a Ford Mustang Bullitt have another chance to get their hands on one.

Ford New Zealand has announced that it will be auctioning off one of the last Mustang Bullitts in the country, with proceeds from the sale going to the Variety Children's Charity.

Closing in just over 11 days, the auction sits at a round bid of $78,000 (compared to the Bullitt's retail price of $93,490).

If the car in the auction looks familiar, that's because it's the same Mustang Bullitt that we drove last December in our back-to-back test with the Chevrolet Camaro 2SS (so, you know it's well run in!). Both cars scored highly, but we gave the Mustang the edge for its more authentic old-school charm, meatier growl, and more easygoing demeanour.

"It’s a charmer, a traditionalist," we wrote last December. "From the moment you set off, it feels like the more authentic muscle car here. It requires more input and risk-taking from the driver to match the Camaro’s corner-carving pace. But, in some ways that makes it the more rewarding, more satisfying car — one that’s easier to live with to boot."

The Bullitt Mustang is more than just a draping of Dark Highland Green paint and retro touches (although, that cue-ball shift knob is cool in any language).

The upgrade also sees the Mustang gain a rev-matching 6-speed manual and 6kW of power over standard thanks to a new open-air induction system, larger throttle bodies, and a few goodies lifted from the Shelby GT350.

The Bullitt also makes some of the features from the Mustang GT options list standard; including Recaro seats (with green stitching, no less), Active Valve Exhaust, and MagneRide Suspension.

This particular Mustang is number 46 out of the batch of 50 that came to New Zealand. While it's been confirmed overseas that the Bullitt will receive an extended production run, none of those extra models are set to take the big boat to Aotearoa.

