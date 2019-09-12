Ford Ranger and VW Amarok to miss out on hybrid models, says CEO

Unless you have been living under a rock for the past few years, you'd know that electrification is where the automotive industry is heading, with most manufacturers gearing up to release every model as an EV, or with a hybrid power train.

The incredibly popular double-cab ute segment is included in this shift, with brands such as Toyota and Mitsubishi announcing hybrid variants for their popular Hilux and Triton models.

As you might already know, Volkswagen and Ford are collaborating on the next-generation Amarok and Ranger models. But according to an interview that CarAdvice did with Volkswagen CEO Ralf Brandstatter, neither of these models are going to follow suit with a hybrid model.

Alongside the utes, the two manufacturers are also going to share Volkswagen's MEB platform, on which the majority of upcoming VW vehicles will be built.

"Until 2025 we will bring 20 models on this MEB platform. With these 20 models we will cover all segments we have today. [The ID.3] is the size of a Golf with the interior size of a Passat, and it speeds up like a GTI," said Brandstatter.

When asked about the Amarok and Ranger ute 'twins' directly, Brandstatter was extremely blunt in his response.

"At the moment this type of car is not planned to electrify."

Considering Volkswagen's push for EV technology to be implemented in their vehicles over the past few years, this is an interesting stance to take in an extremely popular segment.

One theory that has been discussed is the fact that the underpinnings for both utes weren't designed to support this sort of technology from the outset. And considering that Ford holds a major stake in their project, America's current stance on EVs might be a defining factor.

Let's hope that Ford achieves success with their fully electric F-150 that is in development, meaning that it trickles down to the Ranger, and ultimately the Amarok.