Ford Ranger Wildtrak Bi-Turbo gets significant price cut

Things are all go at Ford New Zealand, with the updated line-up of Ranger utes set to start filtering into the country in December.

As reported earlier this month, the upcoming changes are comprehensive without being entirely significant. Base XL models get heavy duty suspension, the Raptor gets a new colour option and new Bi-LED headlights, and there's also a new trim level coming — the FX4. And that's just part of it.

The Wildtrak has a few changes incoming, too. It gets the same new Bi-LEDs as the Raptor, plus a new 18-inch wheels and a power roller shutter for the bed that has helped facilitate an 80mm increase in opening length plus an increase in load space.

In the midst of the changes, Ford have rolled out new price offers for two current Ranger models; the 2.0-litre Wildtrak Bi-Turbo and the XLT 2WD. Each is now currently available for $63,990 and $42,490 respectively, plus on-road costs.

That's a $8000 trim off the standard $71,990 Wildtrak Bi-Turbo retail price, while the rear-driven XLT gets a more generous $9000 cut off its standard $51,490 retail price.

While the aforementioned MY2019 Ranger models might lose some lustre given that they don't come with the toys and changes of the upcoming 2020 models, it's worth nothing that that the XLT was the big benefactor of a a significant tech update back in March.

Traffic Sign recognition, lane-keeping aid with driver alert, and automatic high beams, and Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection all became standard on the XLT as part of the update. Each of these already featured on the Wildtrak at the time.