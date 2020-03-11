Ford reportedly set to revive the Courier badge for US ute market

Ford has told dealers in the United States it will release a new compact ute next year.

American car industry publication Automotive News has reported Ford will position the smaller, car-based ute underneath the Ford Ranger – currently New Zealand's highest-selling vehicle.

The report says a select group of Ford dealers were shown a prototype of the ute this week, with production scheduled to begin in Mexico next year.

There have been rumours of a Ford Focus-based ute for several years, and Automotive News says the brand could revive the Courier name.

The Courier was sold in New Zealand until the mid-2000s, when it was renamed the Ranger.

Ford in the United States is believed to be targeting a price of about $US20,000 ($30,000), which is $US5000 ($7500) cheaper than the Ranger, and plans to build about 100,000 per year.

There is no word as to whether the vehicle will be produced for right-hand drive markets.

If it were, the move may appeal to buyers who once bought Ford Falcon and Holden Commodore-based utes in large numbers. Pint-sized utes such as the Subaru Brumby also have a cult-following.

Hyundai has also been developing a softer ute based on its Tucson SUV. The ute — dubbed Santa Cruz — has been confirmed for production but there are currently no plans to bring it to New Zealand.

The new breed of utes are marketed as lifestyle vehicles and a new entry point for young buyers who have turned their backs on traditional hatchbacks.

It remains to be seen whether there would be enough demand from right-hand drive markets to justify the expense of conversion.

- News.com.au