Ford's controversial electric Mustang Mach-E SUV sells out in America

It was one of the boldest moves that we have seen from an automotive manufacturer recently, but it looks like Ford's gamble on the fully-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV is paying off, thanks to US pre-order numbers.

While the blue-badged EV may not have made as much of an impact as Tesla's Cybertruck, a Ford representative has confirmed that the First Edition of the 2021 Mach-E has sold out online.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was more than happy to share that his company had taken over 250,000 pre-orders for the Cybertruck, but Ford wasn't as forthcoming with their Mach-E figures, and didn't disclose just how many First Edition models were available.

"Yes, the First Edition is sold out in the U.S. We are not providing any numbers and encouraging customers to place orders for the other models due to limited sales volumes in the first year," the representative added.

It was previously announced that just 50,000 Mustang Mach-E units will be built during the first year of production, due to a limited supply of batteries. And while the First Edition has sold out in the States, it is still available to order in Europe.

Those who managed to snag a Mach-E First Edition will benefit from a 248kW and 565Nm motor that is connected to an all-wheel drive power train. Thanks to the 98.8-kWh battery, a range of 435km will also be available.

As for the Mach-E's availability down under, things are still quite up in the air. While Ford New Zealand hasn't confirmed anything, a US spokesperson confirmed that it's being manufactured in a right-hand drive configuration.

This is presumably for the British market, but once the Mach-E hits the US, European, and Chinese markets, a spokesperson confirmed: "We will look at each market on a case-by-case basis".