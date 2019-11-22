Ford's electric Mustang Mach-E to get a track-focused Shelby version

Earlier this week, Ford unveiled one of its most daring vehicles of all time, and despite the initial backlash from fans, most seem to be behind the idea of the performance-orientated electric SUV.

First of all, slapping the Mustang badge on the electric SUV was a bold move from the blue oval, but it seems that the brand is going all out with its performance capabilities, and handing it over to Shelby for a more hard-core version.

At the launch, it was revealed that the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance edition would have the ability to reach 100km/h in under 3.5 seconds, and is available with a driving mode dubbed 'Unbridled'.

Following in Tesla's footsteps, Ford is looking to utilise the benefits of electric power, and push their motors to the limits. Other than offering an incredibly fun car, this could be an attempt to change the mind-set of their more traditional petrol fans.

According to a recent report from Evo, the big bosses at Ford seem more than keen to produce a Shelby-badged Mach-E, but it has its challenges. The biggest being building an electric track car with the ability to spend all day on the tarmac, and comfortably drive home afterward.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge of applying the Shelby characteristics to an electric car," said Ed Krenz, of Ford Performance. "The trick for us is the fun-to-drive part, and sustainability in terms of charging. It needs to be able to go all day on a track day - you can't do 20 minutes and then have to charge it all night."

From Krenz' words, it looks like the main issues lie in the high-performance range of the EV, rather than mechanical reliability as other electric supercars are plagued with. The Mach-E's EPA-estimated range currently sits at just over 480km, so we're not expecting to see this Shelby SUV anytime soon.

Despite this, any track-focused improvement on the Mach-E's 342kW powertrain is something that's worth waiting for.