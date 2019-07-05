Ford unveils the incredible track-only GT Mk2 with crazy aero and massive power

After posting a teaser of a GT that had a massive wing strapped to the rear end just last week, Ford has unveiled the Mk2 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

While it may look similar to the road-going first version, this bad boy is a bare bones track weapon that cannot be driven on public roads — well, not legally.

Developed in partnership with Multimac, the Ford GT Mk2 has taken out all the niceties that were present in the comfortable Mk1, and replaced them with serious race car parts.

Sitting under the hood is the same twin-turbo 3.5-litre EcoBoost V6, but it has been tuned to produce a whopping 700 horses at the rear wheels. This makes the Mk2 the most powerful Ford GT that the world has ever seen.

All this power is sent the rear wheels through the 7-speed dual clutch transmission that came in the Mk1, except it has undergone a few changes and been strengthened in order to cope with the new power.

With extra power comes extra heat, and Ford has dealt with this through the use of an air-to-air charge air cooler with water spray technology. This allows the engine, clutch, and transmission to be fed cool air by the large roof-mounted scoop.

While all the extra aero on the car might make it look cooler, it's there for a purpose, a very important purpose. According to Ford, the new front splitter, diffuser, fender louvers, dive planes, and massive rear wing all work together generate 400 per cent more downforce than the road-going version.

Combining this down force with the 90kgs that Ford saved when ditching the adjustable suspension, and you get a supercar that can pull more than 2Gs of lateral grip through corners.

Only 45 Mk2s will be built, and Ford is asking a whopping $1.7 million for the track toy. For that price, the Blue Oval has said that they'll throw in a passenger seat if customers want.