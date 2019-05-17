Ford unveils the speedy Focus ST Wagon

If the Focus ST packed the punch you were after, but didn't have enough space for your needs, Ford has unveiled the solution.

Using the same styling as its five-door hatch sibling, the wagon serves as the more spacious hatch in the Focus line-up.

Under the hood of the petrol model sits a 2.3-litre turbocharged EcoBoost four-banger that produces 205kW, while the Diesel model gets a 139kW 2.0-litre turbo.

The EcoBoost model can come with either a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed automatic, but the diesel only gets the manual.

Just like the ST hatch, a limited-slip differential, rev-matching on the manual transmission and selectable drive modes come standard on the wagon. Alongside this upgraded tech, the suspension and brake systems are expected to carry over as well.

While Ford has remained tight-lipped about the performance specs of the car, we can imagine that the extra weight will make it slightly slower than its shorter sibling. For reference, the hatch sprints from 0-100km/h in just under six seconds.

Looking at the exterior changes, most of the hatch's features have carried over. The main points of difference are the wheels, the grille, and the exhaust pipes mounted either side of the bumper.

On the inside, the increased space is the only real difference. Once the rear seats are folded down, the large rear cargo area is exactly what you'd expect to find in a station wagon.

While New Zealand is getting a couple of the Focus wagon models, as the ST-Line wagon isn't heading our way we're not counting on getting this one either. But stay tuned and we'll keep you posted.