Ford upgrades the best-selling Ranger ute range

Ford New Zealand has upgraded its best-selling Ranger ute range, adding autonomous emergency braking as standard across all models.

After introducing AEB as standard on the Ranger Wildtrak late last year, the technology has been added range-wide as part of a feature update for Ranger models.

“Ranger has established a tradition of providing class-leading technology, which includes being the first pick-up to achieve a five-star ANCAP safety rating, and in 2018 we added more powertrain choices and significant Driver Assist Technology coupled with a five-year,150,000 kilometre warranty,” said Ford New Zealand Managing Director, Simon Rutherford.

“Now, AEB with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keeping Aid, Traffic Sign Recognition and Automatic High Beam is standard on every Ranger, from the entry-level Ranger XL cab-chassis all the way through to the Ford Performance Ranger Raptor.”

The new technology suite comes with a host of smart updates for Ranger and Ranger Raptor, including cab-chassis models, building on the Ranger’s five-star ANCAP rating.

Building on the significant changes introduced to Ranger in late 2018, which included an advanced Bi-Turbo, 10-speed powertrain option for Wildtrak and new features such as Semi-Auto Active Park Assisti, HID headlamps, Smart Keyless Entry and Tailgate with Lift Assistance, the Ranger line-up has never before offered such a comprehensive array of technology, driver assist and convenience features.

Ranger’s highly-competitive capabilities remain unchanged, including a maximum 1476kgii payload, 3500kg towing capabilityiii and 800mmiv water wading.

The Ford Ranger and Ranger Raptor’s standard Driver Assist Technologyi suite is the most comprehensive yet offered.

Every model in the Ranger line-up now comes with the following technology as standard equipment with no change in pricing:

Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection (new to XL/XLT/Ranger Raptor)

Lane Keeping Aid with Driver Alert System (new to XL/XLT)

Traffic Sign Recognition (new to XL/XLT)

Automatic High Beam (new to XL/XLT)

Rear View Camera (Pick-up models)

Rear Parking Sensors (Pick-up models)

Cruise Control with adjustable speed limiter

Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) incorporating ABS, Load Adaptive Control, Roll Over Mitigation, Traction Control and Trailer Sway Control i

Hill Descent Control i

Hill Launch Assisti

Further improving the entry-level Ranger XL model is an acoustic windscreen. Previously exclusive to the Ranger XLT, Wildtrak and Ford Performance Ranger Raptor, the acoustic windscreen adds a layer of sound dampening material within the windscreen material, which reduces noise intrusion for greater levels of comfort and refinement.