Former Formula 1 champion Kimi Räikkonen's Audi RS6 for sale

While Formula 1 cars make use of extremely small engines, they are some of the fastest four-wheel race cars ever built, and take some serious skill to pilot at high speeds.

Very few mass-produced road-going cars can offer the same thrills that an F1 car does, but it seems that the iconic Audi RS6 got former Formula champion Kimi Räikkonen's stamp of approval.

This 2014 Audi RS6 is a far cry from the single-seat,1000hp race cars that Räikkonen would've gotten used to during his Formula 1 career, but isn't too far off thanks to a slew of modifications.

In standard form, the RS6 is no slouch, thanks to the twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 that's paired with Audi's iconic Quattro system. This allows the wagon to hit 100km/h in just 3.9 seconds.

Räikkonen's RS6 has benefitted from an ECU chip which has bumped the power figure up to a massive 500kW and the torque up to 900Nm. Alongside this, an air suspension has been installed, and the Audi sits on 22-inch Vossen tyres.

Having clocked up almost 70,000km over the years, the asking price of $196,000 seems a little steep, and then there's the question of shipping the Audi all the way from Finland to New Zealand.

Unless you're a massive Formula 1 fan, Räikkonen's RS6 isn't a great buy considering that there are multiple 2018 RS6's listed on Driven for around the $150K mark.

Take a look at the Finnish listing here.