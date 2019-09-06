Frankfurt motor show: an electrifying look at NZ’s future cars

If you want glimpse of the future of electric vehicles in New Zealand, then follow next week’s Frankfurt motor show will have big reveals from many brands.

Porsche will be showing the Taycan, the Honda e will be revealed and Volkswagen will have the ID.3 on display.

Porsche New Zealand has said they’ve had unprecedented demand for the Taycan, and will bring in three models from early 2020 for preview events and test drives.

Production of New Zealand specification vehicles will start mid-2020 with first customer deliveries anticipated in the third quarter.

Porsche NZ says specification and pricing will be announced in March 2020.

SEAT’s performance brand, Cupra, will use Frankfurt to unveil the all-electric coupe-SUV concept Tavascan. It’s based on the most potent version of the Volkswagen Group's MEB platform. It features a 77kWh battery pack and an electric motor on each axle.

Cupra NZ’s Setti Mulari has seen images of the Tavascan and is impressed with not only the looks but what the technology can bring.

“It’s clearly a strong statement concept from Cupra and will really push the performance boundaries of the MEB platform to the next level,” he told Driven.

“Whilst a concept, it clearly solidifies Cupra’s role as an explorer of new paths within the group and I can’t wait to see how the concept evolves and hopefully becomes a production model in the coming years.”

Honda’s e features a water-cooled 35.5kWh battery pack, a WLTP-verified range of 200km and a perfect 50:50 weight distribution. Unlike most compact EVs, the Honda e’s motor is mounted on the rear axle and sends its power to the rear wheels.

BMW will also bring its Vision M Next concept hybrid sports car to Frankfurt, which the German firm claims will preview its forthcoming i8 replacement. It will also have the electric Mini on display. Also known as the Mini Cooper SE, the EV model is set to represent the brand's electric future.

We’d expect to see the electric Mini in New Zealand mid-2020.

Mercedes-Benz’s second all-electric EQ model, the EQV luxury passenger van, will also debut at Frankfurt before going on sale next year. It has a range of 240km.

Volkswagen’s high anticatped ID.3 will be joined at the stand by the e-up! city car that features a reworked electric drivetrain and additional range, thanks to a larger-capacity battery pack. Volkswagen claims have improved its range from 160km to 260km.

The ID.3 has a range of up to 420km.

Volkswagen Passenger New Zealand’s general manager, Greg Leet, will be at the Frankfurt motor show next week and the ID.3 coming to New Zealand is “on the top of my list” of discussions with his VW bosses.

“The ID.3 is continually in discussion,” Leet said.