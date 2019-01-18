From Bentley to Ferrari: New Zealand's best selling supercars revealed

New Zealanders splashed out more than $80 million buying some of the most exotic supercars on the planet last year.

There were around 200 new Aston Martins, Bentleys, Ferraris, Lamborghini and McLarens, registered during 2018.

Of those, Bentley sold the most vehicles, at 53, followed by Aston Martin on 48.

This compares with 44 Bentleys sold in 2017, and 58 Aston Martins registered that year.

The new Ferrari Portofino. Picture/Supplied.

It was a particularly good year for Ferrari, which sold 47 models in New Zealand last year, according to Motor Industry Association statistics. This compares with 25 in 2017.

Twenty-six Lamborghinis were registered last year, compared with 16 in 2017, reflecting the impact of the new Lamborghini Urus SUV during the year.

There were 26 new McLaren sports cars registered last year, compared with 33 during 2017.

Rolls Royce sold eight models during 2018, the same number sold during the previous year.

There were 92 new Maseratis registered last year (132 during 2017).

Porsche sold 348 vehicles last year, six fewer than the previous year.

The new Bentley Continental GT. Picture/Supplied

The prices of most of these supercars start (before optional extras are added) around $300,000 to $400,000, and can range much higher.

(For example, a Lamborghini Adventador LP 720-4 50 Anniversary model is listed for sale on Driven.co.nz for $635,000.) So, the $80 million figure is a conservative estimate.

All of these brands had a better year than Lotus, with the British sportscar maker selling just one car last year. That compared with three Lotus models registered during 2017.