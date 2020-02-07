Funky Ford Puma SUV confirmed for the New Zealand market

Ford is set to add another SUV to its comprehensive lifted line-up, following this morning's confirmation that the European-flavoured Puma is heading to our shores.

Landing in local showrooms in the second half of 2020, the Puma will take on the likes of the Mitsubishi ASX, Mazda CX-3, and Toyota C-HR among others — sitting between the EcoSport and the Escape.

“The Puma will appeal to customers looking for a vehicle with inspiring personality,” said managing director of Ford New Zealand, Simon Rutherford.

“It’s fun-to-drive, stylish and loaded with smart technology. And with a major Car of the Year award already won, we’re looking forward to getting customers behind the wheel.”

“From day one we envisioned a vehicle in this segment that was immediately recognisable – and as a result we’ve created a compact crossover unlike anything we’ve ever produced before,” added Ford Europe design director, George Saridakis.

The spec of New Zealand's Puma assortment have yet to be confirmed, but there's the potential for an EcoBoost 48V mild hybrid paired to a 1.0-litre three cylinder petrol engine — making a combined 115kW of power.

There's also a non-hybrid version of the three-popper unit, which makes 92kW. Ford New Zealand will be hoping to secure the hybrid powertrain to complement the electrified Escape that's coming down the pipes this year.

Other features, like the engine options, are yet to be confirmed for the local market. But expect to see a healthy amount of tech packed into each model.

In particular, overseas versions of the Puma can come equipped with Ford's Co-Pilot360 safety suite, which includes things like adaptive cruise control, lane centering, traffic sign recognition, active park assist, AEB with pedestrian and cyclist protection, and more. Selected overseas models also come with a 12.3-inch digital cluster, a 8-inch primary infotainment system with Ford's SYNC 3 software integrated.

The Puma is also rather practical, with a 456L boot that Ford claims is the most accommodating in class. Then there's also the Puma's 'Megabox' underneath the boot floor, which can help house tall loads up to 115cm in height (like plants, for example) and has a drain plug, making it washable by hose.

Keep your eye's peeled for Ford's full local Puma details.

