Gated manual goodness: Ferrari's 'Black Sheep' 348 pops up in NZ

Turn back the clock to the early nineties, hip hop is cool, turtlenecks are in fashion, and supercars still have three pedals and make gorgeous naturally-aspirated noises.

Among this generation of incredible supercars sits the Ferrari 348, the black sheep of the Italian marque's line-up, but a car that many claim doesn't deserve its marred reputation.

It has been described as the "middle child" that sits between the legendary earlier 308 and 328, and the performance-orientated 430 that came along afterward. But that doesn't mean that this "soft-styled" Italian coupe doesn't pack a decent punch.

Under the rear engine cover sits a 32-valve 3.4-litre V8 that produced 221kW and 324Nm of torque back in 1993. Power is sent through the five-speed gated manual transmission to the rear wheels and allows it to sprint from 0-100km/h in a little under six seconds.

In terms of the exterior, it is obvious that the designers relied heavily on previous Ferrari design cues. These included the ‘straked’ sides similar to those found on the Testarossa, and a pop-up equipped front end similar to that of the F40.

In terms of the interior, the dash looks to be crack-free and in perfect condition, and the black leather seats look to be the same.

You'll notice that this example is sitting on a set of gold BBs wheels, which aren't obviously aren't factory, but hint at this car's history in Japan. Alongside the wheels, the only other modification is a Kreissieg F1 valvetronic exhaust system.

As this car was imported from Japan, it comes with a grade 4 classification, which is "unmarked and in ultra-mint condition".

While you going to be beating many other supercars off the mark while behind the wheel of this Italian classic, the gated manual that this car possesses is something that is quite hard to come by in this modern automatic age.

