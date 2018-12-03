Gen2 Nissan Leaf electric racer packs more motors, performance

An all-new Nissan Leaf Nismo RC has been unveiled during the company's biggest annual motorsport celebration.

The second generation full-electric race car features double the power and torque output of its predecessor, thanks to a new two-motor setup and all-wheel drive performance.

The car officially debuted during the annual Nismo Festival at Fuji International Speedway, appearing alongside Nissan’s new Formula E electric race car.



Powering the all-new Nissan Leaf Nismo RC are two electric motors at each axle. The motors produce 240kW combined (120kW each) and 640Nm of instant torque to the wheels, more than double the maximum power and the torque output of the previous Nisan's first Leaf Nismo RC introduced in 2011.

Read more: Nissan reveal new Leaf, and it's coming to NZ with a catch...

Nissan say much of the race cars drivetrain technology was sourced directly from the new Nissan Leaf, include the high-capacity lithium-ion battery and inverters.

A smart new all-wheel drive system is said to give the Leaf Nismo RC outstanding cornering capabilities. Power is managed independently to each axle, instantly supplying torque to the tire with the most grip to let the car maneouvre quickly.

Similar to the previous model, chassis weight balance has been optimised positioning the battery pack in the centre of the chassis, with the electric motors and inverters placed over the front and rear tires.

While the exterior of the all-new Nissan LEAF NISMO RC is spiritually based on the original LEAF NISMO RC, it sports a more aggressive exterior. A long hood and Nissan’s signature V-motion grille highlight the totally restyled front end. The distinctive silver-and-black paint scheme with NISMO red accents – similar to the Nissan Formula E car – make the LEAF NISMO RC seem like it’s in constant motion, even when sitting still at the starting line.

The car’s three-piece bodywork includes removable front and rear sections, fixed windows, LED headlights and tail lights, and an adjustable rear wing. The model is slightly longer than its predecessor, with an overall length of 4,546 millimetres and a wheelbase that measures 2,750 millimetres.

The Nissan Leaf Nismo RC sits low to the ground – measuring 1,212 millimetres from roof to road – more than 300 millimetres less than the production Leaf.

Thanks to lightweight components and a full carbon-fiber racing monocoque structure, the new racer tips scales at just 1,220kg. Nissan say the concept can accelerate from zero to 100km/h in just 3.4 seconds – 50 per cent quicker than the previous model.

“The all-new LeafF Nismo RC shows how we’re setting our sights even higher when it comes to raw power and performance – making electric vehicles even more exciting for customers,” said Nissan's global head of marketing, sales and electric vehicles, Daniele Schillaci. “It’s our most thrilling expression yet of the philosophy of Nissan Intelligent Mobility.”

Nissan plans to build six all-new Leaf Nismo RC vehicles to showcase at events around the world.

Read more: Nissan Leaf Nismo goes on sale... in Japan only