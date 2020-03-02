Geneva Motor Show cancelled over coronavirus concerns

Automotive manufacturers around the world are scrambling to pull together contingency plans for upcoming releases after one of the largest motor shows in the world was cancelled over coronavirus concerns.

Next week, the 90th annual Geneva Motor Show was set to kick off, but after the Swiss government enforced a strict ban of events hosting more than 1000 people, organizers had to can it.

“We regret this situation, but the health of all participants is our and our exhibitors’ top priority. This is a case of force majeure and a tremendous loss for the manufacturers who have invested massively in their presence in Geneva. However, we are convinced that they will understand this decision,” said motor show chairman Maurice Turrettini.

While it doesn't take the title as the world's biggest automotive event, brands usually pull the covers off their flashiest cars such as the Koenigsegg Jesko, or VW's electric dune buggy concept of 2019.

As it's one of the most iconic events on the automotive calendar, numerous boutique manufacturers such as Koenigsegg, Pagani and Rimac were counting on the event to be a launch pad for new vehicles.

Larger manufacturers like Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Porsche, and McLaren are planning to live-stream the unveilings instead.

Unfortunately for the show, this just proves that the model is losing relevancy. Ford, Maserati, Lamborghini, Volvo, and Nissan has already opted out of the show, choosing to host private unveilings that are live-streamed online.

The New York Auto Show is scheduled for next month, but it doesn't look like COVID-19 is going anywhere, so it could have the same fate. Ford is set to unveil the highly-anticipated Bronco there, but might have to settle for a live-stream instead.