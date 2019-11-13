German police take drastic action when truck parks in EV charging bay

If you don't drive an electric vehicle, you may not be familiar with the term "getting ICE'd", it's when an internal-combustion-engined car parks in front of an EV charger, preventing electric cars from charging.

With the rise of electric vehicle popularity around the world, ICE-ing is becoming a bigger issue, but most of the time, EV drivers can't do a lot about it other than taking down the car's details.

It seems that the police in Berlin are a little stricter when it comes to EV chargers, as they took impressive action when a Tesla Model S driver called in about a Ford F-150 taking up the charging bay.

Now while Ford may be working on a fully-electric F-150 as we speak, we can almost guarantee that this Raptor had a gas-guzzling V8 sitting under the hood opposed to an electric drivetrain.

Instead of just ticketing the truck as other police officers would do, these guys decided to bring in a flat-bad truck, and hoist the huge truck out the parking spot before hauling it away.

According to a local report, the Ford was parked in a restricted zone as well as blocking the EV charger. So it's not known if the drastic action was taken for the Tesla driver or not, but it's nice to see the authorities cracking down on ICE offenders.

The Berlin police tweeted about the removal, joking about the Ford's size, "Our #A11 also cares about heavyweights: Had the big blue actually tapped the charging station, the electricity would probably have been lost in the surrounding households.