Home / News / Germany to have 1 million EV charging points by 2030, says Merkel

Germany to have 1 million EV charging points by 2030, says Merkel

By AP • 04/11/2019
Search Driven for vehicles for sale
Photo / Getty Images
Photo / Getty Images

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to drastically increase the number of charging stations for electric cars in Germany to give consumers more confidence to switch over to electric from internal combustion engines.

Speaking in her weekly video podcast Sunday, Merkel said she wants Germany to have 1 million charging stations by 2030. Germany currently has about 21,000 charging stations.

The comments come ahead of her meeting Monday with automobile industry executives as part of efforts to help Germany’s transport sector meet emissions targets.

In addition to talking about Germany’s charging infrastructure, Merkel says those at the meeting will discuss government and industry incentives for electric cars and how to protect auto industry jobs amid the transition to producing more environmentally friendly vehicles. She says the development of hydrogen-powered cars can also play a role.

- AP

By AP • 04/11/2019

Tags


For Sale on Driven

More like this
Nissan Dualis Moonroof,R/Camera Nissan Dualis Moonroof,R/Camera
Nissan Dualis Moonroof,R/Camera

$8,990

BMW 530i motorsport BMW 530i motorsport
BMW 530i motorsport

$12,890

Nissan Tiida 15M Facelift Keyless Chain Driven Nissan Tiida 15M Facelift Keyless Chain Driven
Nissan Tiida 15M Facelift Keyless Chain Driven

$5,899

Nissan Pulsar Trade-in Special, Manual Nissan Pulsar Trade-in Special, Manual
Nissan Pulsar Trade-in Special, Manual

$1,900

We Recommend