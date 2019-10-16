Gladiator XMT unveiled as Jeep's combat-ready truck

Formed in the early 1940s as a manufacturer to build rugged 4x4s that could transport troops through the harshest combat conditions, it's fair to say that it's a brand with its roots in the US Army.

Because of this, it should come as no surprise to see the American brand pulling the covers off a "combat-ready" variant of their mighty Gladiator truck.

Developed in conjunction with AM General, the truck has been described as a light tactical vehicle and unveiled at the Annual Meeting and Exposition of the Association of the U.S. Army.

Dubbed the 'XMT', or Extreme Military-Graded truck, the modified Gladiator has been fitted with an array of parts and accessories that amplify that truck's off-road capabilities and manoeuvrability.

AM General didn't go into specifics when talking about the modifications, but spotting them isn't the most difficult task on Earth. The most obvious being the tubular doors and serious wheel and tyre combination.

Alongside these mods sit new front and rear bumpers, a winch, rock rails, and colour-matched racing seat with three-point harnesses.

Speaking about the XMT, Jeep boss Jim Morrison explained that the Gladiator is the "perfect foundation for this ultra-capable military concept vehicle" as its "incredible approach, breakover and departure angles" make for an off-road weapon.

While this is still just a concept, there has been talk of production commencing in the second half of 2020. Jeep would probably offer it with the standard 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 alongside a 3.0-litre EcoDiesel V6.

We doubt that Jeep would be bringing this XMT to New Zealand, but considering that the standard Gladiator is being sold down here, it isn't completely out of the question.