GM could leave Australia, but Holden would remain

General Motors is reportedly considering further restructuring of its Australasian Holden operations.

The Detroit giant closed its assembly plants in Australia in 2017 and now imports Holden models from Europe, the United States and Asia.

However the Australian Financial Review says General Motors is considering handing its importing activities to Australia's largest car importer and distributor, Inchcape Motors.

The United Kingdom-based company is already the exclusive importer and distributor of Subaru vehicles in both Australia and New Zealand.

In Australia Inchcape represents 14 automotive brands including Jaguar, Land Rover, Mitsubishi, Isuzu, Peugeot, Citroen, Subaru and Volkswagen.

General Motors has closed operations in Russia, the UK and Germany over the last two years, and has restructured and reduced some operations in the United States.

According to Australian reports Holden has closed more than 30 dealerships in the last year, and sales have fallen by almost a third, with key models like the imported Commodore and Equinox SUV failing to gain the support the company enjoyed when it manufactured vehicles in Australia.

A spokesperson for General Motors said: “Under the leadership of Dave Buttner, who was appointed in August last year, we are turning around the Holden business, growing sales, re-engaging and re-energizing our distribution network and launching exciting vehicles like the all-new Acadia.

"We are fully focused on supporting Dave in building a strong Holden for the future, as it remains an important part of GM’s business.”

General Motors recently committed spending millions of dollars on the firm's development and testing facilities at Lang Lang, near Melbourne.

However industry commentators say the facility could continue operating while the importation and sales side of the business could be transferred to Inchcape, which could remove operational costs and operate more efficiently.