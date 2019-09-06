Going, going, gone: BMW confirm the i8's demise

It's the tech-filled hybrid sports car that confused most of the world with its looks upon release, and we're still convinced that a Porsche 911 is hiding within that rear end.

But it's a bittersweet day for fans of the hybrid as BMW have confirmed that the 'Ultimate Sophisto Edition' that was unveiled earlier this week, is the end of the road for the sports car.

This special edition consists of a predominantly black paint scheme, with orange accents spread across the car. BMW confirmed that this will be one of the last i8s ever, and production will cease in April 2020.

While the i8 didn't gain achieve overwhelming success during its stint in the BMW line-up, it is a shame to see production coming to an end. It was never going to beat any supercars with its three-cylinder hybrid power train that produced 278kW — but it was never designed to do that.

In an official release, the German brand said: "The beguiling charisma of the plug-in hybrid sports car reaches another high with the arrival of the Ultimate Sophisto Edition."

Yeah, nah we're not too sure what that means either.

Besides the paint scheme, 200 Sophisto vehicles that will see out i8 production have been given 20-inch wheels, and a lush orange interior to match the exterior.

Alongside the i8 Ultimate Sophisto Edition, BMW also unveiled a special edition i3S, which is finished in the same dark style. Unfortunately, mechanical upgrades on the i3S don't come with this 'Edition Roadstyle', so it'll still drive exactly the same.

While it's not the biggest loss to the motoring world, it's sad to see the carbon-tubbed sports car that could do 0-100km/h in just over four seconds and retain a decent fuel economy fade from production.